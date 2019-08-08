ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter is running a special on adoptions starting August 8.

If you are in the market for a furry friend, adoptions are now only $40.

This cost includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchipping and heartworm and FIV testing.

The shelter is full of great adoptable cats and dogs, and the special has no set end at this time.

Additionally, veterans looking for a companion can adopt at no cost.

The Odessa Animal Control shelter is located at 910 W. 42nd Street.