For the month of August, adoption feeds will be half and microchips will be $5 off.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter is working to clear the shelter this August.

During this month, the shelter will be offering some special deals to make sure these cute critters find their "fur"ever home.

Adoption fees will be reduced by half, and microchips will only cost $5.

There will also be a special adoption event at the Petco on Aug. 13.

For more information on the Odessa Animal Shelter and to see what other events and promotions are being held, you can click or tap here.