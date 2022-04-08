MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Miss Kitty, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Miss Kitty is a 10-year-old tortoiseshell cat.
Since she is a senior, she qualifies for the Senior-to-Senior program. This program waives adoption fees for senior citizens adopting senior pets.
The humane coalition says Miss Kitty is sweet and laid back, though she can be a little shy in a kennel environment.
She is also declawed and was brought over from the Midland Animal Shelter.
Miss Kitty is looking for a place she can relax in luxury for her golden years.
If you are interested in meeting Miss Kitty, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.