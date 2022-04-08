Miss Kitty is a 10-year-old tortoiseshell cat.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Miss Kitty, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Miss Kitty is a 10-year-old tortoiseshell cat.

Since she is a senior, she qualifies for the Senior-to-Senior program. This program waives adoption fees for senior citizens adopting senior pets.

The humane coalition says Miss Kitty is sweet and laid back, though she can be a little shy in a kennel environment.

She is also declawed and was brought over from the Midland Animal Shelter.

Miss Kitty is looking for a place she can relax in luxury for her golden years.