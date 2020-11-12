Midland Humane Society needs more foster families

The coalition is also still working to raise funds to build its new adoption center.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you've been considering getting a pet but aren't quite sure, fostering could be an option for you.

The Midland Humane Coalition says they are in need of a lot of foster families.

Having more foster families will help prevent animals from getting euthanized.

The coalition says fostering helps save two lives, because it opens up space at the city shelter for more animals to be taken in.

"This really helps us and it gives them a place to go and get them accustomed to people, and helps with vetting, so this is a wonderful opportunity to help out without a long term commitment of a pet, which is a 10-15 year commitment," said Terra Acox with the Midland Humane Coalition.

Fostering helps with the intake process because the humane coalition can't take animals and immediately place them in the adoption center. They have to go through a quarantine phase to get spayed or neutered and vaccinated.

If you are interested in fostering or helping the Midland Humane Coalition in any way, you can visit the website.

The coalition is also working to raise funds to build its new adoption center.

Once built, the center would give them more space than the current PetSmart area and will provide them with a quarantine area, reducing the need for the large number of fosters.