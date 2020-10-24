Midland Humane releases merchandise for donations

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Humane Coalition released merchandise to help with achieving donations.
Their mission is to find forever homes for homeless cats and dogs.
You can help by purchasing merchandise like face masks, different color hoodies, and shirts that read "Cats Rule", "Rescued- my favorite breed" and more.
The store is called "For the Love of Pets".
Every purchase benefits the adoption center inside the Midland Petsmart. It is a safe haven for animals waiting to find their forever homes.
The Midland Humane Coalition has been rescuing pets since 2011.