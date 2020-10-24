x
Midland Humane releases merchandise for donations

Every purchase benefits the adoption center inside the Midland Petsmart.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Humane Coalition released merchandise to help with achieving donations.

Their mission is to find forever homes for homeless cats and dogs. 

You can help by purchasing merchandise like face masks, different color hoodies, and shirts that read "Cats Rule", "Rescued- my favorite breed" and more. 

Credit: Midland Humane

The store is called "For the Love of Pets".

Every purchase benefits the adoption center inside the Midland Petsmart. It is a safe haven for animals waiting to find their forever homes.

The Midland Humane Coalition has been rescuing pets since 2011.
Midland Humane Coalition (MHC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to partner with the community of Midland, TX to end euthanasia of animals and to find Furr-Ever Homes for healthy, adoptable cats and dogs.
