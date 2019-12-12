MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland City Council has given final approval for the building of a brand new shelter.

The new shelter will cost almost $12 million, but will nearly double the size of the current animal shelter in Midland.

It's an in an effort to prevent overcrowding as well as stop the spread of diseases like distemper and parvo.

The new shelter will have more kennel space, indoor meet-and-greet rooms and a state of the art veterinary clinic with rooms to hold sick animals.

