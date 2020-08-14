Met Jen, Newswest 9's Pet of the Week

Jen is a one-year-old terrier mix who is looking for her forever home.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Jen, our Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Jen is a one-year-old terrier mix and about 15 lbs. She has adorable brown ears and different color markings on her face.

Jen was rescued with her pups, Odie and Percy. Her pups are currently with foster homes and waiting on vetting.

Since Jen was found running in the streets, she is learning to trust people again. She can be a little timid and suspicious of new people that she comes in contact with.

She needs to build confidence with someone with a patient heart. That will be the best fit for Jen's forever home.

If you would like more information on Jen she is available at the adoption center inside Petsmart in Midland. The Adoption Center is however closed for public visits.

You can Email or call 432.557.3405 for MHC inquiring.