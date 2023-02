Zack is an 11-month-old German Shepherd mix who is sweet and eager to please.

ANDREWS, Texas — Meet Zack, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Andrews Animal Shelter.

Zack is an 11-month-old German Shepherd mix.

He gets along well with other dogs, is sweet and eager to please and absolutely loves being pet.

The shelter says while he was inexperienced on a leash when first brought in, he caught on quickly.