Meet Tilly, Newswest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Tilly, our Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Tilly is a five-year-old female Heeler/Pit mix with a gorgeous brown/golden coat and weighs about 55-65 lbs.

She was surrendered by Midland Animal Services along with her friend named Cricket.

Cricket is a male Heeler/ Pit Mix as well, around 60-70 lbs.

Tilly and Cricket are excellent family dogs that seem to really love each other.

They would make a great pair for anyone from singles to families.

If you would like more information on Tilly and Cricket they are available at the adoption center inside Petsmart in Midland.

