Tex is about eight months old and was found with his littermates on the side of the road.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Tex, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Tex is about eight months old and was found with his littermates on the side of the road.

Unfortunately not all of them survived, but Tex did.

He is up to date on his shots and was recently neutered.

Tex is smart and eager to please people, but still needs some work to get the basics down.

MHC also says he is pretty high energy and will need someone who is ready to give him an outlet to work it off.

Due to his energy level and his high-pitched barking, he may not do well in an apartment but would be perfect for an active family with a big backyard.

Tex would probably get along well with children as he is very friendly and a good size to be a family dog.