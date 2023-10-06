Taiko is rather large, about 70 pounds, with a long, thick coat that will need to be kept up with.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Taiko, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Taiko is a 7-year-old German shepherd mix.

Taiko is rather large, about 70 pounds, with a long, thick coat that will need to be kept up with.

Taiko found herself without a home when she was no longer getting along with the other dog in the home.

Since this traumatic event happened, she’s experiencing some anxiety and will need time to properly transition. Taiko cannot be housed with small animals but was reported to do well with children of all ages.

Taiko loves to lounge around inside of her home and relaxing and did quite well in a home environment!

Taiko is a very sweet girl, who after everything she has been through just needs her happy ever after!

If you are interested in Taiko, you can contact the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405.