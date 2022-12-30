Tabitha is very playful, but also extremely shy.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Tabitha, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Tabitha is a 6-month-old female Domestic Medium Hair with beautiful tones of grey, black and tan tabby markings.

She is very playful, but also extremely shy. She may do well in a calm home without other pets, where the family can be patient with her while she comes around to trust.

Tabitha is very comfortable in her small kennel, but tends to panic when out of her safety net. She takes longer to acclimate in unfamiliar environments.