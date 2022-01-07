Susie is sweet-natured and high energy, and is only eight months old.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Susie, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Susie is an eight-month-old lab mix who is already about 40 to 45 pounds and still filling out.

She was taken to the Humane Coalition by another rescue that pulled her from Midland Animal Services.

Prior to that, she was a stray who wandered the streets of Midland and was never claimed by any owners.

Susie is sweet-natured and seems to be dog friendly. She is also high-energy and active so she would probably do best with a family who has time to take her to the dog park or for long walks, or with a yard to run around in.

While Susie might need some training, she is eager to learn and please.