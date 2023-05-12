MIDLAND, Texas —
Meet Sunni, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Sunni is a 3-year-old Lab/Pit mix rescued from the City Shelter.
She was surrendered due to not getting along with the other dog in the home.
Sunni is a 'people-dog' who loves humans and can't get enough affection from everyone she meets.
She's calm, well-mannered and she can be shy at first, but turns sweet as honey when fully warmed up.
Sunni would do best in a home where she can be the only dog. She prefers to be the sole recipient of your love!
If you are interested in meeting Sunni, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.