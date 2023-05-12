Sunni is a 'people-dog' who loves humans and can't get enough affection from everyone she meets.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Sunni, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Sunni is a 3-year-old Lab/Pit mix rescued from the City Shelter.

She was surrendered due to not getting along with the other dog in the home.

Sunni is a 'people-dog' who loves humans and can't get enough affection from everyone she meets.

She's calm, well-mannered and she can be shy at first, but turns sweet as honey when fully warmed up.

Sunni would do best in a home where she can be the only dog. She prefers to be the sole recipient of your love!