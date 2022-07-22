MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Sparky, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Sparky is a six-year-old Australian Shepherd cattle dog mix.
He actually like musicals and recently got to hang out with the folks over at Summer Mummers.
Sparky is sweet, though he can be a little nervous in new situations.
He was rescued from living in a backyard in the West Texas heat with four other dogs.
If you are interested in meeting Sparky, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.