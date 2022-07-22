Sparky is a six-year-old Australian Shepherd cattle dog mix.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Sparky, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

He actually like musicals and recently got to hang out with the folks over at Summer Mummers.

Sparky is sweet, though he can be a little nervous in new situations.

He was rescued from living in a backyard in the West Texas heat with four other dogs.