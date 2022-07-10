Sparkles is a one-year-old female shepherd/heeler mix that weighs around 40 pounds.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Sparkles, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

She was found in the streets of a busy road dodging traffic by a good Samaritan.

The person took her in, fostering her and vetting her.

Sparkles is very smart and seems to be very dog friendly with various sizes of dogs. However she does seem to be leery of cats.

She also seems to be more trustful of women and children than she is of some men.