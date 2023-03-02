He and his brothers were surrendered because their owner was relocating and couldn't take them with him.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Simon Peter, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Simon Peter is a four-year-old terrier mix.

He and his brothers were surrendered because their owner was relocating and couldn't take them with him.

This little guy can be a bit shy at first, but is sweet and loving for the most part.

He does need a little work with leash training.

MHC says they do not know how he does with cats at this time.