MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Simon Peter, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Simon Peter is a four-year-old terrier mix.
He and his brothers were surrendered because their owner was relocating and couldn't take them with him.
This little guy can be a bit shy at first, but is sweet and loving for the most part.
He does need a little work with leash training.
MHC says they do not know how he does with cats at this time.
If you are interested in meeting Simon Peter, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.