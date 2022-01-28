Meet Sika, News West 9's Pet of the Week

Sika is a 10 month old, Labrador/ Shepherd mix.

MIDLAND, Texas — Take a look at Sika, our NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week.

While he loves to give hugs, he is super sweet and such a good boy.

Sika is active and very energetic and loves to make new friends.

Sika is overly friendly and will gladly give you a hug, but is still currently learning how to walk on a leash in puppy training.

If you would like to meet this little boy, Sika, you can stop by at the Enhanced Adoption Center, inside the Midland PetSmart, any day of the week.

For further information, email ADOPT@midlandhumane.org.