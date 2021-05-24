MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Shep, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
He is a one year old Border Collie/ Lab mix, that was surrendered due to his family no longer wanting him.
Shep has a friendly nature but can be shy in new or different situations. He does need a little more training but does well on a leash and car rides.
He previously lived in a household with another dog and could use a friend to play with.
If you are interested in meeting Shep, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.