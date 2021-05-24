Shep is a one-year-old Border Collie/Lab mix, who is looking for his forever home.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Shep, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

He is a one year old Border Collie/ Lab mix, that was surrendered due to his family no longer wanting him.

Shep has a friendly nature but can be shy in new or different situations. He does need a little more training but does well on a leash and car rides.

He previously lived in a household with another dog and could use a friend to play with.