Shadow is about three years old and is very active and playful!

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Shadow, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Shadow is about three years old and is a male Lab/Pit Mix. He's a large dog, about 65 pounds, with a short solid brownish-black coat.

Shadow was found in Odessa roaming the streets when he was helped by a local vet office. He stayed in their care while they sought out a rescue and adopters for him.

Shadow is friendly with people and seems to be dog friendly, but may be selective to the temperament and gender of the dog.

He is playful, active and really enjoys playing fetch with a tennis ball. He'd do great with an active family with a big yard! He loves to go on walks, but is strong, and does pull on his lead.

He can also settle in well and snuggle for a movie.

It is unknown how he acts around cats.