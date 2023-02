Scully is great with children and gets along with other dogs.

ANDREWS, Texas — Meet Scully, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Andrews Animal Shelter.

Scully is a young female husky shepherd mix.

She has been in the shelter for over 35 days and is ready to find her forever home.

The shelter says she is great with children and gets along with other dogs. She might be a little shy at first but learns to trust quickly.