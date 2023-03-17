Meet Scarlett, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week

Scarlett enjoys spending time with her humans, cuddling and playing with her favorite toys.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Scarlett, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Scarlett is a two-year-old black pit bull/Boston terrier mix.

She recently had a litter of puppies who have already found their homes.

Scarlett has a friendly, careful nature anyone would fall in love with. She enjoys spending time with her humans, cuddling and playing with her favorite toys.

She likes to play so she would do best in a home with school age children.