Meet Sasha, Newswest 9's Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Sasha is one and a half-year-old blue heeler mix, that weighs around 40lbs.
She was rescued as a stray and was never claimed by anyone.
Sasha is very sweet, loves to give kisses, and gets along with other pets plus kids.
She would work best in an apartment because she's an escape artist and likes to jumps fences. Overall she would make a great family dog.
If you would like more information on Sasha, she is available at the adoption center inside Petsmart in Midland. The adoption fee is $150, which includes spay and neuter, vaccination, and microchip.
You can Email or call 432.557.3405 for MHC inquiring.