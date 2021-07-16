x
Pets

Meet Sarge, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

Sarge is a one-year-old Domestic Shorthair, who started his life as a feral cat, but is very friendly.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Sarge, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

He is a one-year-old Domestic Shorthair, who started life as a feral cat, but is very friendly.

He loves attention and is very playful. Sarge likes other cats, but would not be a good fit for families with dogs. 

If you are interested in meeting Sarge, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email them at Vanessa@midlandhumane.org for inquiring. The adoption fee for cats is $110.

