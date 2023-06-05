Rusty is very sweet, well mannered and dog friendly!

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Rusty, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Rusty is a 1-year-old male dog. He's mixed with Lab/Heeler/Pit. Rusty is stocky and weighs about 45 pounds.

He has a short red coat and some speckles of white on his chest and feet.

Rusty was found wandering the streets of Midland by a fellow rescuer. He was never claimed by his former owners and was fully vetted while with his foster family.

Rusty is very sweet, well mannered and dog friendly. He is great with cats but will chase them if they run from him.

His foster said he did well with house training but does appear to have a bit of separation anxiety when he is not near his people.

Rusty is very loyal and just loves to be loved. He enjoys snacks. He is energetic and gets very excited.