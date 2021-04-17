Ruby is a one year old female heeler mix.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Ruby, Newswest 9's Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

A couple of Good Samaritans found Ruby as a stray and took her in. They vaccinated her and were hoping to keep her, but unfortunately the male dog in their family didn't get along with her.

Ruby is sweet natures and responds well to training, but she does need help learning some basic commands.

The humane coalition says she will do best with a family that can giver her plenty of exercise because of her high energy.

Her short coat has been known to cause an allergic reaction to certain people that meet her.

Ruby would probably do best with children 12 and older because of her puppy manners.