Ranger tends to get really excited, and shows it by jumping up to hug.

ANDREWS, Texas — Meet Ranger, NewsWest 9's Andrews Pet of the Week courtesy of the Andrews Animal Shelter.

Ranger is a 1-year-old male lab/Pyrenees mix that was surrendered by no fault of his own.

His owner said that he is good with cats and other dogs, but has not been around kids.