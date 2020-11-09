Meet Princess, Newswest 9's Pet of the Week

Princess is an eight-year-old Boxer mix, who is looking for her forever home.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Princess, our Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Princess is an eight-year-old female Boxer mix and weighs about 60 lbs.

She was recently surrendered to Midland Animal Services when her family moved.

Princess is good with other dogs and extremely friendly with people.

She is however anxious in kennel situations and needs time to get comfortable with new surroundings.

If you would like more information on Princess she is available at the adoption center inside Petsmart in Midland. The Adoption Center is however closed for public visits.

You can Email or call 432.557.3405 for MHC inquiring.