Poseidon has a lot of energy and loves being around people.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Poseidon, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Poseidon is a 5-month-old Pit Bull Terrier mix and is about 30 pounds.

He loves being around people. He's a cuddle bug, loves playing and has a lot of energy.

He does need to work on basic training.