MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Persephone, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Persephone is the Greek goddess of the underworld and the wife of Hades, but here she has taken the form of a puppy who is looking for her forever home.

She is six months old and loves to play fetch and cuddle. Any attention is welcome.

While she stills needs to work on some basic training, Persephone is very smart, sweet and energetic.