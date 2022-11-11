Penelope is a 2-and-a-half-year-old tricolor heeler mix, who is naturally active in nature.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Penelope, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Penelope is a 2-and-a-half-year-old tricolor heeler mix, who is full grown and weighs about 45 pounds, with a slender and sleek build.

Keep in mind, she is a heeler, so she is naturally active in nature and may be bored if she's left alone for long periods of time.

Penelope seems to do well with other high-energy dogs, as long as they are introduced properly. However, it is unclear how she would do with cats.