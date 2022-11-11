MIDLAND, Texas —
Meet Penelope, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Penelope is a 2-and-a-half-year-old tricolor heeler mix, who is full grown and weighs about 45 pounds, with a slender and sleek build.
Keep in mind, she is a heeler, so she is naturally active in nature and may be bored if she's left alone for long periods of time.
Penelope seems to do well with other high-energy dogs, as long as they are introduced properly. However, it is unclear how she would do with cats.
If you are interested in meeting Penelope, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email them at ADOPT@midlandhumane.org for inquiring.