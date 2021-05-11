MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Orca, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Orca is a 10-month-old shepherd mix with lots of energy and who still has some puppy manners. He'll need a family who can be patient with him while showing him the ropes in his new home.
The humane coalition says with a little training he should make a loyal family dog.
He was just neutered, which is why he might still be sporting a cone if you go to meet him, but he should be ready in time for National Adoption Week which runs November 8-12.
If you are interested in meeting Orca, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.