Orca is a 10-month-old shepherd mix with lots of energy.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Orca, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Orca is a 10-month-old shepherd mix with lots of energy and who still has some puppy manners. He'll need a family who can be patient with him while showing him the ropes in his new home.

The humane coalition says with a little training he should make a loyal family dog.

He was just neutered, which is why he might still be sporting a cone if you go to meet him, but he should be ready in time for National Adoption Week which runs November 8-12.