MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Ollie, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Ollie is a five month old domestic short hair.

He was taken to MHC by another local rescue that saves stray kittens from the community.

This little guy has been in a foster home while growing and becoming fully vetted.

He has a great nature and is very adaptable and friendly.

The MHC believes he would do well in most homes but it's unclear how he would do with other cats and dogs.