MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Ollie, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Ollie is a five month old domestic short hair.
He was taken to MHC by another local rescue that saves stray kittens from the community.
This little guy has been in a foster home while growing and becoming fully vetted.
He has a great nature and is very adaptable and friendly.
The MHC believes he would do well in most homes but it's unclear how he would do with other cats and dogs.
If you are interested in meeting Ollie, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.