Meet Olivia, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Olivia, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Olivia is a two-year-old female domestic shorthair cat with calico markings.

She is friendly and active. While she likes attention and affection, she is not a fan of being held.

MHC says she has lived with another cat in a previous home so she will do well with other feline friends.