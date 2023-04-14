Meet Olivia, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Olivia, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Olivia is a two-year-old female domestic shorthair cat with calico markings.
She is friendly and active. While she likes attention and affection, she is not a fan of being held.
MHC says she has lived with another cat in a previous home so she will do well with other feline friends.
If you are interested in meeting Olivia, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.