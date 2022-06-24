Olive is a sweet girl who will run up to you and ask for pets when you call her name.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Olive, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Olive is a two-year-old domestic shorthair cat.

She was picked up by Midland Animal Services and was actually pregnant at the time. Her litter is about 12 weeks old now and will also be available for adoption once they are spayed and neutered.

Miss Olive isn't shy at all; MHC says she will run right up to you when you call for her and will ask for pets.

While she hasn't been a fan of dogs so far, she might warm up to once she gets out of the kennel environment. She has been curious about other cats.