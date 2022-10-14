Nikki is an eight-month-old pitbull/terrier mix who has survived parvo twice.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Nikki, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Nikki is an eight-month-old pitbull/terrier mix. She is a fighter, having survived parvo not once but twice.

MHC says she is an active puppy who enjoys playing as well as cuddling.

However, Nikki does have anxiety when she is left alone and needs work with basic training.

Luckily she is very smart and treat motivated, so now all she needs is a loving family to make her own.