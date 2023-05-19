Nikki is a fun-loving and active 1-year-old pit bull terrier mix.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Nikki, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Nikki is a 1-year-old pit bull terrier mix, who is about 45 pounds.

She is a wonderdog, having survived parvo two times.

Nikki does get a bit anxious when left alone, so it's best that she is supervised while she's out in the yard.

She still needs work on basic training, but since she is very treat-motivated, she's easy to train.

Nikki is a very fun-loving, active and excited girl. She is sweet, smart, and extra friendly.

She is perfectly sized for cuddling because she is not too big or too small.

Nikki has overcome a lot in her young life, and she can't wait to be a carefree, pampered pet with her favorite humans by her side.