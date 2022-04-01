MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Molly and Lily, NewsWest 9's Pets of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Molly is a four year old border collie mix and Lily is a five year old terrier mix.
These two both lived in the same home with a small child, so they will do well in a family with children.
Both dogs know basic commands and are very sweet, but could use a little help learning to walk on a leash.
Lily and Molly both enjoy spending time in their kennels, and while Molly is an "energizer bunny" once she leaves Lily is a little more wary.
MHC also says Lily could use an active family to help get her weight under control.
While the non-profit would love to get Lily and Molly adopted together, they are considering allowing them to be adopted separately.
If you are interested in meeting Molly and Lily, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.