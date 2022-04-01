Molly is a border collie mix and Lily is a terrier mix.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Molly and Lily, NewsWest 9's Pets of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Molly is a four year old border collie mix and Lily is a five year old terrier mix.

These two both lived in the same home with a small child, so they will do well in a family with children.

Both dogs know basic commands and are very sweet, but could use a little help learning to walk on a leash.

Lily and Molly both enjoy spending time in their kennels, and while Molly is an "energizer bunny" once she leaves Lily is a little more wary.

MHC also says Lily could use an active family to help get her weight under control.

While the non-profit would love to get Lily and Molly adopted together, they are considering allowing them to be adopted separately.