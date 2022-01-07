Minnie is an eight-year-old black female domestic short hair cat who is very affectionate.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Minnie, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Minnie is an eight-year-old black female domestic short hair cat.

She was recently surrendered when her own moved, and was close to being euthanized.

Minnie's foster family says she is affectionate, chill and loving but does have a tendency to weave between your legs. This might make her a trip hazard for seniors.

Minnie doesn't care for other cats, and it's unclear at this time whether she will get along with dogs.

She is spayed and up to date on her shots.