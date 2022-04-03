Melody is a 1-year-old domestic short hair cat.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Melody, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Melody is a 1-year-old domestic short hair cat.

She was previously trapped, neutered and released, so she has been fixed and has received her shots at least once.

She is a little shy and prefers the safety and comfort of her kennel right now, but MHC says that might change once she is out of the chaotic shelter environment.

Because of her history as a stray cat, she would probably do well in a home with older adults.