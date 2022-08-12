Marley is a six-year-old Great Pyrenees and lab mix who is very friendly.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Marley, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Marley is a six-year-old Great Pyrenees and lab mix.

He has had a bit of a rough life since his owner passed away, being chained without shelter for several months with five other dogs.

Now he is looking for his forever home, somewhere he can cuddle in his person's lap.

Marley loves being around people and is very friendly. Though he might be nervous in a new environment once he warms up he wants to say hi to everyone.