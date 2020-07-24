Margo is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair cat who is looking for her forever home.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Margo, our Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Margo is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair with gorgeous brown tabby markings. Her pretty golden eyes will melt your heart.

Miss Margo was a stray and brought in by another rescue group.

She previously did well with "cat-friendly dogs" while in a foster home, but she does not care for kittens.

Margo is precious, friendly, affectionate, cuddly, and is looking for her forever home!

If you would like more information on Margo she is available at the adoption center inside Petsmart in Midland.

Email or call 432.557.3405 for MHC inquiring.