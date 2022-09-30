Mango is a six-month-old pit bull terrier mix who loves to play and cuddle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Mango, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Mango is a six-month-old pit bull terrier mix who weighs around 35 pounds.

He was found with another dog named Kiwi.

Mango enjoys playing and cuddling. While he is quite smart, he does need work on basic training.

MHC says he is treat and toy motivated.

While Mango does not seem to mind other dogs, it is unclear if he would get along with cats.