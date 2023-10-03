Meet Luigi, NewsWest 9's Andrews Pet of the Week

You can meet Luigi at the shelter's adoption event on Saturday.

ANDREWS, Texas — Meet Luigi, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Andrews Animal Shelter.

Luigi is a one-year-old male shepherd/husky mix.

He was found injured by the local high school.

The shelter says he can be nervous around people at first but gets excited when he sees them.

He will need a lot of love in his new home, and it's not clear at this time how he would do with other dogs or cats.

The Andrews Animal Shelter will be holding a special adoption event on March 11 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

All adoption fees will be covered by a generous family in the area.