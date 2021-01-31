Leo is a 4- year- old kitty who is looking for his forever home.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Leo, Newswest 9's Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Leo is a four-year-old Domestic short hair, who is solid black with a touch of white on his chest. He's rather on the large side which means extra cuddling.

He adapts well to his new surroundings, very gentle, and loves attention. Plus Leo is also very relaxed in his kennel.

If you would like more information on Leo, he is available at the adoption center inside Petsmart in Midland. The adoption fee for cats is $110, which includes the cost of spay and neuter, vaccination, and microchip.