MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Lemondrop, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Lemondrop is a 3-year-old large male Domestic Short Hair who's about 10 lbs with cream tabby markings.

Lemondrop had been found living in a neighborhood as a stray. He was being beat up by the other strays but he was not really a fighter.

A local rescuer who has dogs, reached out to us for help.

Lemondrop is a friendly and affectionate cat that has not been accustomed to being a house cat. He has however enjoyed the soft, warm bed and his constant food supply.

He has made the transition well to his new surroundings. He will hide a few days when in new and unfamiliar settings.

Lemondrop does have some special health considerations and will needs to be the only cat in the home. We don't know how he deals with dogs.