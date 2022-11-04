Kiwi is a five-month-old male pitbull mix with a friendly, active nature.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Kiwi, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Kiwi is a five-month-old male pitbull mix who was found running with another stray.

Since he's so young he is still growing, but he has been fully vetted and is ready to find his forever home.

However, he will need to learn some skills since he is a puppy.

MHC says Kiwi has a friendly, active nature and believes he would do well with another dog as long as they get a proper introduction.