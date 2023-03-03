Meet Jojo, NewsWest 9's Andrews Pet of the Week

Jojo is a 3-year-old lab/German shepherd mix who is very loving and great with kids.

ANDREWS, Texas — Meet Jojo, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Andrews Animal Shelter.

Jojo is a 3-year-old female lab/German Shepherd mix who is not fixed.

She was surrendered by her owner because of a sudden jealousy issue with the family's service dog. She would do best in a home where she is the only dog.

Her previous owners said that she is great with kids but has not been exposed to cats.

She is very loving toward people and is highly motivated for treats.