MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Jefferson, Newswest 9's Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Jefferson is a 4-month-old domestic shorthaired kitty with black and white markings.
He was abandoned on the streets with six other kittens, who were all very sick. Luckily they were rescued and nursed back to health.
Jefferson can be shy and is super friendly.
If you would like more information on Jefferson, he is available at the adoption center inside Petsmart in Midland. The adoption fee for cats is $110, which includes the cost of spay and neuter, vaccination, and microchip.
You can Email or call 432.557.3405 for MHC inquiring.