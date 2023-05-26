Jamie is a sweet and calm-natured 5–6-month-old pit mix.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Jamie, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Jamie is a 5–6-month-old male pit mix, with a short white and black coat.

He is about 30 pounds, but still growing.

MHC said Jamie has the cutest look, with one ear standing straight up and the other flopping over.

He was recently surrendered by his owners who had a litter of puppies that they gave away. Unfortunately, he was abandoned by the people they gave him to, and his original owners were unable to provide for him.

Jamie is a very sweet and calm-natured dog, who seems to do well with other dogs and is friendly with people too. It is unknown how he acts around cats.

He will need to learn to walk on a leash, as well as some other basic skills.